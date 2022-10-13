Kilcar athlete to run Dublin Marathon for Creeslough funds

Kilcar man Paul Hegarty has been training for one of the most challenging runs of his life, the Dublin City Marathon but when he heard of the scale of the tragedy in Creeslough last week, his focus changed right away.

"Upon hearing the devastating news from Creeslough last Friday afternoon, I felt compelled to do something to help those impacted.

"I'm originally from Kilcar and I know what it's like to come from a small close-knit community. People will do what they can to help in whatever way they can.

"Now living in Dublin and training for the Dublin City Marathon at the end of this month, I thought it would be an ideal opportunity to raise some funds for the Creeslough Community First Responder Group," he said.

The link you can use to support Paul's efforts and donate is: https://gofund.me/d0199436

He added: "All donations, big or small are very much appreciated. May those who lost their lives in Creeslough Rest in Peace and give strength to all those impacted by the explosion."