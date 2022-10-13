Condolences extended to Creeslough families at Buncrana District Court sitting

Condolences were extended to the families of the victims of the Creeslough tragedy at today's sitting of Buncrana District Court.
Ten people tragically lost their lives last Friday following an explosion at the Applegreen petrol station in the north Donegal village.
District Judge Éiteáin Cunningham said it was an "awful tragedy" not just for the families and Creeslough but for the whole county.
She extended her condolences and sympathies to the bereaved.
Judge Cunningham praised the efforts of all of the emergency services for their efforts to help save people and recover the dead.
Speaking on behalf of the legal profession, senior solicitor Ciaran MacLochlainn also extended his sympathies to the families.
Almost all of the cases were adjourned at today's sitting.
Family members embrace at the joint funeral of Catherine O'Donnell and her son James Monaghan. Photo: North West Newspix
The remains of Leona Harper (inset) are taken to St Mary's Church in Ramelton. Photo: North West Newspix
A guard of honour by members of the Defence Forces at Thursday's funeral of Martina Martin in Creeslough PHOTO: NORTH WEST NEWSPIX
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.