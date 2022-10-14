Search

14 Oct 2022

Popular local Creeslough tragedy victim will be laid to rest this morning

Hugh Kelly was widely known and respected

Popular local Creeslough tragedy victim will be laid to rest this morning

Hugh Kelly (inset) who will laid to rest this morning after Requiem Mass in St Michael's Church, Creeslough

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

14 Oct 2022 10:53 AM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

A grieving community will be united in Creeslough this Friday morning as they come together for the second last time to pay tribute to another victim of last week's explosion that claimed 10 lives.

At 59 years of age Hugh Kelly, Castledoe, is the oldest casualty of the accident that ripped the local Applegreen Petrol Station apart shortly after 3pm a week ago today.

Since then his local village has been the focus of so much sorrow and heartache as neighbours still try to come to terms with what has happened.

St Michael's Church will be packed to capacity as friends and relatives say their farewells.

Mass can be viewed at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church

Hugh, who has been described as a friendly, cheerful man, is fondly remembered for his bright disposition and openly kind nature.

His funeral cortege will leave the wake house at Lackagh Bridge, Creeslough shortly after 10am for the Requiem Mass which starts at 11am. He will be buried afterwards in Doe Cemetery

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media