Killybegs photographer Brian Campbell wants to put Donegal Bay on the tourists map

Killybegs photographer Brian Campbell has just released the third edition of 'Donegal Bay Calendar 2023' on the website www.fineeye.ie and it's already making a big impact.

This is an annual project using his favourite images from the bay and hopes to not only capture the magic of one of the most beautiful areas of the county but attract more and more people to visit it too!

"Locals love the calendar and often send them abroad as a perfect Christmas gift to their families living overseas. Others use the calendar as a checklist of beautiful locations to visit throughout the year."

Brian, you might remember, is the photographer who put Donegal on the map last year thanks to one extraordinary shot.

"The Old Killybegs GAA Pitch in Fintra (above) has been ranked No.11 by Huddle Up on their list of the World's Most Beautiful Sporting Venues. It was all over the newspapers and online so people would be able to associate that Fintra image with my work. I want to help bring tourism to the North-West of Ireland and show we have the most beautiful county in Ireland.

"I absolutely love the wildness of the Wild Atlantic Way and have a passion for photographing its landscapes/seascapes with a particular focus on the Donegal coastline. I sell high-quality framed images of my work and ship some prints internationally."

Brian arrived home to Ireland at the start of Covid after having spent much of his 20s living abroad in places like California and New Zealand while traveling to many other exotic locations in between and taking photographs of other lands in the process. I always wanted to bring my photography home to Ireland. He launched his photography, print, and framing business,' Fine Eye' in March of last year.

You will find more of his work on his Facebook page: Brian Campbell Photography

and you can buy the calendars through his website www.fineeye.ie

Link: https://fineeye.ie/products/donegal-bay-calendar-2023

"I often get messages from people who visit Donegal on account of having seen my work online. After the image of Fintra Pitch went viral for the first time in May 2020 people booked accommodation in the town for the summer months on account of the image. I am sure some never made it with restrictions at the time."

He is hoping his new that his new calendar (above) will be enjoyed by the people of the county living at home or abroad. Last year they made their way to the UK, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and many other areas around the world.

"I have always wanted to show and tell people the beauty of Donegal and Ireland and I show that through my images. It's a gift people love but most won't ever see it so I would love others to get the chance to purchase one for themselves and have a local product on their walls," he says.