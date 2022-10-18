Search

18 Oct 2022

Donegal County Council to set up Creeslough Working Group

The new body will look at ways to help the village in the future

Chief executive of Donegal County Council, John McLaughlin

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

18 Oct 2022 6:18 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Donegal County Council is to set up a working group to see how it can best assist the village of Creeslough going into the future.

The development was announced at the end of this afternoon's special council meeting held to pay tribute to victims and thank the emergency services in the aftermath of the explosion in the village on October 7 that claimed the lives of 10 people.

Chief executive, John McLaughlin said such a new group would look at ways to help Creeslough and its people.

"What we need to do now is not forget the people of Creeslough in the days and months ahead and we have been talking internally about setting up a special working group.

"We're thinking three councillors, three staff, and three community leaders will form this working group. We will probably finalise it through our corporate policy group structures.

"It might grow and it's not to replace any work that is ongoing today by the different agencies. It's about looking down the road and looking to see what we can do for Creeslough in the years ahead."

He said he knew everyone would have different ideas but these could be filtered through this group and together with the local community recommendations could be made on what best to do.

He added this would operate outside of the Red Cross and all the money that had been collected to date

We will link in with that where we can but this is over and above. It will take a bit of time and needs careful thinking. Things are still very raw," he added.

