19 Oct 2022

Chronic underfunding of diabetes services in Letterkenny and Sligo - Donegal TD says

Delays here "in accessing insulin pumps are affecting people’s quality of life"

Chronic underfunding of diabetes services in Letterkenny and Sligo - Donegal TD says

Measures need to be taken immediately to address the chronic underfunding of diabetes services in Letterkenny and Sligo, A Donegal told the Taoiseach yesterday.

And Donegal TD Thomas Pringle, has said that delays in accessing insulin pumps are affecting people’s quality of life.

Addressing the Taoiseach yesterday during questions on policy or legislation, Deputy Pringle said:

“I’ve had a number of constituents on to me in recent times about the delay in being able to access insulin pumps due to the chronic underfunding of diabetes services in Saolta Group hospitals in Letterkenny and Sligo.

“For example, there’s a waiting list of over 80-plus referrals in Sligo alone. It is affecting people’s quality of life,” he said.

The deputy added: “I’ve been raising various aspects of the diabetes services in the northwest region through parliamentary questions consistently over the term of the Dáil and I get some really lovely aspirational replies from the Minister and the HSE. Yet on the ground, the reality for my constituents in Donegal is that nothing really changes.”

The deputy asked: “Could you have a word with the Minister for Health and see that funding is provided for insulin pump services for the hundreds of Donegal-based diabetes sufferers who are in need of it?”

In response, the Taoiseach said he will have the matter looked into and will raise the issue with the Minister for Health.

