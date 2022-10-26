Search

26 Oct 2022

Call for Irish Water to give council a cut of overpriced connection charges

Cllr Ian McGarvey said the organisation should give a share to Donegal County Council

Donegal councillor almost loses an arm in dog bite

Cllr Ian McGarvey says Irish Water should give a cut of their exorbitant connection fees to Donegal County Council

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

26 Oct 2022 6:27 PM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

A Donegal councillor has said that if Irish Water are going to charge exorbitant prices for water connections, they should give some of the money to Donegal County Council.

Cllr Ian McGarvey (Ind) put down the following motion at Monday’s meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Letterkenny-Milford: “That this Council being in partnership with Irish Water claim share of the exorbitant charges being made by Irish Water for domestic connections."

Cllr McGarvey gave an example of two elderly people who were charged €2,200 for a water connection that was only across the road from them. 

“And the cheque has to be there before anybody will do anything to assist them,” he added. 

“They had water previously under some kind of a local system. Two people arrived at the house  and turned on the tap, said it was too much, and now they have no water.”

The councillor pointed out that Donegal County Council was always seeking money and funding. 

“Due to the exorbitant charges being made I propose that Irish Water should provide some cut of what they take, a share of the income that is being taken in this county.”

The motion was seconded by Cllr Liam Blaney (FF), who hit out at Irish Water’s use of overpriced contractors.

“I ask that they would let the local man do the job,” said Cllr Brady. 

“He would probably do it for a tenth of the price.” 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media