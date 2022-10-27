Search

27 Oct 2022

St Peregrine open day to be held at Rossnowlagh due to phenomenal demand

11 people have claimed a positive change in cancer prognosis following blessing

Day of Celebration to mark the 70th anniversary of the dedication of Rossnowlagh Friary

The relic of St Peregrine is at Rossnowlagh each Saturday

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

27 Oct 2022 5:57 PM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

The number of people seeking blessings through the Relic of St Peregrine at Rossnowlagh is rapidly increasing, and therefore an open day is taking place this weekend.

And with 11 people claiming Divine intervention in cancer prognosis, demand continues to grow. 

Fr Vincent of the Franciscan Friary in Rossnowlagh said: "Dear friends, as most of you know our Relic of St Peregrine has brought great healing since I started these blessings over two months ago.

"The demand for individual blessings on Saturdays is now running into many hundreds. I find we are turning away so many when they call for an appointment because of the limited number of 80 I can see individually on Saturdays.

"So I have decided to have an open day next Saturday, October 29. You can come anytime between 11am and 5pm. Steward will direct you to a seat and you will come up one by one, receive a blessing with the relic of St Peregrine, receive the Anointing of the Sick and leave your name in our book for the sick, and I will offer Mass for all your intentions when everyone has left. 

"We will have lots of St Peregrine items from our shop available as you approach the church which can be rubbed off the relic as second class relics.

"So far 11 people have claimed some sort of Divine intervention in their prognosis since coming for a blessing. It has been liked and shared on Facebook by an incredible 75,000 people. God is good!"

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media