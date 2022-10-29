Moya Brennan and Mairead Ní Mhaonaigh's beautiful song for Creeslough fund

Two of Donegal's leading women in music have teamed up to produce a verions of the song In My Life in support of the Irish Red Cress Creeslough Community Support Fund.
The track is currently only available on the Bandcamp platform at https://moyaandmairead.bandcamp.com/track/in-my-life
Moya Brennan said: "It will become available across all streaming platforms over the coming weeks, but buying the track on Bandcamp guarantees that all the money you pay for track goes directly to the Creeslough Fund.
"Your support will be greatly appreciated."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.