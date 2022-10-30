Fireworks seized in Donegal as gardaí renew warnings about the dangers

Gardaí have seized a quantity of fireworks in Inishowen.

The fireworks were seized on Friday as part of Operation Tombola.

Meanwhile, gardaí are appealing to people to have a safe Halloween and to be mindful of other people in the community.

A spokesperson said: "Halloween can be a fun time of year but unfortunately for some it is far from fun due to the misbehaviour of but a few!

"The illegal use of fireworks can and does cause great distress to older people, pets and families. Parents, please ensure that you know where your kids are and conduct regular searches of their bags for fireworks.

"Stay alert! Talk to your kids about the great dangers associated with fireworks as many people sustain horrific burn related injuries at this time of year.

"Let's try to ensure that Halloween 2022 and the run up to it is safe yet enjoyable for everyone."