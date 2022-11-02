1,059 Ukrainian pupils currently enrolled in Donegal schools

Over1,000 Ukrainian pupils in Donegal schools
The Department of Education has confirmed that as of November 1, 1,059 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools across Donegal. Out of that figure, 692 of these pupils have been accommodated in primary schools while 367 pupils have enrolled in post-primary schools.
To assist with the transition of Ukrainian refugees and their families into local schools Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) continue to operate, hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally based education support personnel.
"These teams are ensuring that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services, and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine," said a department spokesperson.
Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available on gov.ie/Ukraine
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.