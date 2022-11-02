Search

02 Nov 2022

Donegal Local Development CLG launch three-year strategy

Minister O’Brien with members of DLDC including chairman Patsy McGonagle, CEO Padraic Fingleton, member of its board of directors and department managers at the launch. Picture: Clive Wasson

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Nov 2022 6:21 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The new Donegal Local Development CLG (DLDC) three-year strategy has set out exciting goals for the delivery of many important support services including social inclusion, community and rural development, education and training, employment supports, and addressing climate change.

That was the message from the Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Joe O’Brien when he launched the new document on Tuesday.

DLDC received over 290 submissions and has set four overarching strategic action areas, Unlocking Potential; Strengthening Communities; People, Partnerships, and Collaboration; and Leading the Way.

Through this strategic plan, DLDC has ambitious goals to build more inclusive and sustainable communities across Co Donegal and unlock the potential of individuals, families, and communities most at risk of poverty and social exclusion.”

Chairman of DLDC, Patsy McGonagle said they are pleased to present this new Strategic Plan for Donegal Local Development CLG (DLDC) to guide them through to the end of 2025.

"DLDC’s new strategic plan represents the very best of our organisation. The development of the plan, the ideas it contains, and its ongoing implementation are a testament to the collaborative culture and ambitious vision we have for the organisation.”

Padraic Fingleton, chief executive of DLDC said they have a lot to be proud of. "Our community and voluntary sector partnerships have provided invaluable support to individuals and communities over the last 27 years. The previous two years have offered unique challenges with the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, but our team mobilised and responded in supporting communities to take on these challenges."

He added: "Through this strategy, we are looking to build on these strengths and we look forward to growing our organisation and further developing our supports to the people of Donegal."

To see the plan in full, you can visit DLDC-Strategic-Plan.pdf

