Cranford and Abbott's Brendan Giles a winner at Apprentice of the Year Awards

ATU apprentice in Manufacturing Engineering Brendan Giles pictured with Minister Simon Harris TD at the the inaugural Apprentice of the Year Awards
Brendan Giles from Cranford was among winners of the inaugural Apprentice of the Year Awards.
Twelve awards were given out with Giles from the Atlantic Technical University among the winners, announced by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD at the Mansion House in Dublin.
Giles is an ATU apprentice in Manufacturing Engineering. He took home the award for his remarkable achievements as an apprentice, nominated by peers at Abbott Diabetes Care.
“I am both delighted and proud with my nomination for Apprentice of the year representing Abbott Donegal,” Giles said. “I want to congratulate all nominees and wish them the best of luck.”
Brian Riordan, an electrical apprentice from Dublin, was named the overall award winner. There have been 6,177 apprenticeship registrations to date. The total apprenticeship population is 25,131. Over 180 apprentices were nominated from around the country for the awards.
