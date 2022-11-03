Inishowen Engineering to extend manufacturing plant

Inishowen Engineering.
Inishowen Engineering are to extend their existing manufacturing facility.
The company employs around 130 employees at its base at Owenboy, Drumfries.
Planning documents lodged recently with Donegal County Council outline its next development.
The company has sought permission for an extension to the existing welding area and for the provision of a new assemble area.
The planning permission documents also provide for the provision of a new MV electric substation, in place of the existing one, and all associated site works.
The local authority is due to make a decision by December 18, 2022.
ATU apprentice in Manufacturing Engineering Brendan Giles pictured with Minister Simon Harris TD at the the inaugural Apprentice of the Year Awards
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.