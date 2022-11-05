Search

05 Nov 2022

Creeslough ice cream parlour offers free treats to 'champion' children

The team at Scrumptious Ice Cream parlour are holding a happy hour on Sunday, as the one-month anniversary of the Creeslough explosion approaches

Chris McNulty

A kind-hearted ice cream shop in Creeslough is offering free ice cream to local children this weekend.

It is almost a month now since the Creeslough explosion claimed ten lives in one of the worst tragedies to hit Donegal.

The village is still coming to terms with the magnitude of the disaster.

Local priest Fr John Joe Duffy believes ‘everyone needs ice cream’ - and Scrumptious Ice Cream Parlour on the Main Street appear to agree with the local cleric.

‘These wee fellas have given people a wee bit of break’

Just three weeks after the Creeslough explosion tore the heart from the community, St Michael's won the Under-13 Division 2 Cup on Sunday. As Chris McNulty writes, rarely has a victory meant as much

Denis Ferry and his team have invited the St Michael’s under-13 to join them for a free celebratory ice cream after 11am Mass from 11.45am to 1pm. Last Sunday, St Michael’s defeated Naomh Conaill to win the Donegal Under-13 Division 2 Cup.

“All of the children of Creeslough to come as well because your all champions,” Scrumptious Ice Cream said.

“So bring the children on Sunday for a free happy hour from 11.45am to 1pm in Creeslough.”

