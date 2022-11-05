Search

05 Nov 2022

Donegal Mountain Rescue team called out as walkers go astray on Errigal mountain

Pic courtesy of DMRT FB page

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

05 Nov 2022 10:26 PM

The Donegal Mountain rescue team were busy again this evening after they received a call out to Errigal mountain after lights were spotted at the back of the hill.

Thankfully the walkers in question found their way round to the correct path and with the help of the mountain rescue team, made their way back safely 

In a posting DMRT said:

"This evening, at 18:43 hours, the team were tasked to Errigal Mountain, where a light had been spotted at the back of the hill. The team were put on standby as a hasty team made their way to the mountain.

"The walkers involved had ascended the mountain but lost their way and found themselves round the back of the mountain. They found their way to the path however and, with the help of the team, arrived safely back to their vehicle.
The team stood down at 20:48 hours.
"The nights are closing in and darkness falls very fast this time of year. No matter where you go on your hike, always be aware of the route you are taking so that you can reduce the risk of taking the wrong path or a route that isn't safe.

"Always carry a torch/headtorch and, as always, make sure you have the correct clothing for your hike, as well as plenty of food and water and a fully charged mobile phone.

"If you are going to be walking late in to the evening, it is good practice to alert your local Garda Station and/or your local mountain rescue so as they are aware of your movements."

You can donate to the team by clicking here and following the appropriate link

