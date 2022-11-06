Singer Jimmy Buckley & Friends special fundraiser Mass for Creeslough

Jimmy Buckley and friends making the cheque presentation from the special Mass after his gig in Glenties on Friday night
Fr Vincent Sherlock, parish priest of Tubbercurry in Sligo recently joined well known singer Jimmy Buckley and Friends at the Craic on The Costa, for a very special Mass in memory of those who lost their lives in the Creeslough Tragedy.
Two of those who participated in the Mass on Saturday October 15 were among the first responders who attended the tragic scene.
Jimmy takes up the story: "A special Collection took place after Mass and our wonderful friends generously donated a total €4,485.75."
And on Friday night at The Highlands Hotel in Glenties, after performing there, Jimmy presented the funds raised to first responder Eibhlin Friel on behalf of Creeslough Community Support Fund.
He added: "Again today our thoughts are with The Families and Friends who lost loved ones in the Tragedy, indeed we are thinking of the entire Community in Creeslough.
"And to those who attended our Beautiful Mass we say thank you for your generosity and support."
