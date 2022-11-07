Appeal: Gardai seek assistance in tracing man last seen in Bundoran on November 2

Gardaí at Ballyshannon are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 79-year-old Seamus McNulty, who is missing from Bundoran, since November 2, 2022.
Gardai say that Seamus McNulty was last seen at approximately 5.05pm on Wednesday evening last November 2, leaving a Hotel in Bundoran. Mr McNulty is from Dungannon in Co Tyrone.
He is described as approximately 5’ 7” in height, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen he wearing a three quarter length hooded duffle coat, grey trousers and black trainers/shoes.
He was also wearing glasses.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Seamus McNulty is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 9858530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
