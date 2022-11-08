Cash and alcohol are taken in break-in at Letterkenny GAA club

St Eunan's GAA clubhouse in Letterkenny
Four hooded men broke into the St Eunan's GAA Clubhouse at Ballymacool, Letterkenny, and stole cash and alcohol yesterday, Monday, November 7 around 2.10am
Gardaí believe they were in their late teens or early 20s and broke into the building via a fire exit door.
They also say the males covered their heads using hoods to protect their identity.
Anyone with dashcam footage or who may have witnessed any unusual behaviour in the area at the time or are able to provide descriptions is asked to get in touch with Letterkenny Garda Station at (074) 9167100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1900 666111.
