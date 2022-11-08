Quantity of jewellery taken from house in Killygordon

Killygordon village
A quantity of jewellery was stolen from a house in Killygordon on Thursday last, November 3.
Gardaí believe the raid may have taken place between 5.15pm and 7.15pm and are appealing for witnesses.
The owner returned to their home in the townland of Mullingar to discover a rear window was ajar and subsequently discovered the house had been ransacked.
The items taken include three gold ladies' bracelets and a gold Garnet broach. Damage was also caused to an outside light at the property as well.
Gardaí are asking locals if they noticed any suspicious vehicles or activity to contact them at (074) 9167100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1900 666111.
