Reminder: Castlefinn Flood Relief Scheme public information event this week

People affected by ongoing flooding problems in Castlefinn are encouraged to come along to a Public Information Day.

The event - A Public Information Day on the Preferred Option for Castlefinn Flood Relief Scheme - will take place this Thursday, November 10. It is being held in the Castlefinn Partnership Initiative (CPI) Centre, Castlefinn and will run from 4pm until 8pm.

Members of the project team(from Donegal County Council, the Office of Public Works and consultants, RPS will be available to present the Preferred Option and to let people know how their submissions made during the first Public Consultation have been considered.

This will be an opportunity for the public to view the option before it goes to the statutory planning process. Attendees can discuss the option with the project team and provide feedback.

Anyone with an interest in the Flood Relief Scheme is encouraged to come along. This is a drop in event, no appointment is necessary.

A leaflet on the Public Information Day is available at www.countydonegalfrs.ie/castlefinnfrs

Further details on the Preferred Option for the Flood Relief Scheme will also be available on the website from November 10.