Mayor calls for yellow box at Port Road-Joe Bonar Road junction

The Mayor of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District has called for a yellow box to be installed on Port Road at the entrance to the new Joe Bonar Link Road.

Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly made the call at Tuesday's meeting of the body.

He was told in a Donegal County Council response that these works had been added to the programme for road markings and that the roads team is in contact with the road markings contractor to get these works completed as soon as possible.

Cllr Kelly welcomed the replying adding they had all seen this particular road get busier.

"There seems to be an issue at the junction with cars blocking things. I feel a yellow box there would help people get in and out safer and quicker."

He added the new road had been a great success since it opened and a lot of businesses, especially at the top end of the Port Road were using it."

His motion was seconded by Cllr Kevin Bradley who said he was glad of this development as pulling in and out had been an issue there.