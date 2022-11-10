Gardai confirm a 'serious road traffic collision' overnight in Letterkenny

The Ramelton Road in Letterkenny town is closed and will remain closed. PHOTO: NW NEWSPIX
A section of the R245 Letterkenny to Ramelton Road within Letterkenny town is closed and will remain closed for a period following a serious road traffic collision overnight.
The accident is understood to have taken place in the Ballyraine area towards the intersection to Letterkenny Golf Club, with traffic currently being diverted by Kiltoy, Thorn Road and Golf Course Road. Delays are expected and motorists are asked to avoid the area if at all possible. There are no further details currently.
Karen Gallen with her husband, Paul, and her mother, Betty Vandersypen at graduation and (right) jimmy Guichard
Christopher McElaney with family and staff at the Atlantic Technological University Conferring of Awards Faculty of Engineering & Technology and Faculty of Science & Health. PHOTO: CLIVE WASSON
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.