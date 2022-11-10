Letterkenny roadworks moved to Friday night

Roadworks moved from Thursday to Friday night
Due to unforeseen circumstances, essential road works due to take place at Lower Main Street, Letterkenny tonight (Thursday) have been cancelled.
They will now take place tomorrow night, Friday, November 11.
There will be traffic management in place between Ballymacool Terrace and the roundabout and on Lower Main Street between the junction with the roundabout and Oliver Plunket Road from 7pm to 7am on Saturday, November 12.
Diversions will be in place.
