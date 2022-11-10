Councillor lashes out at high Irish Water costs

Fears that Irish Water was imposing huge costs on people connecting to its water schemes were expressed by the independent councillor, Ian McGarvey at this week’s meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District.

He raised his concerns during a debate on a motion tabled by Cllr Donal Coyle that called on Donegal County Council to contact Irish Water requesting the immediate taking in charge of the Labbadish/Drumoghill Group Water Scheme.

He was told his motion had been sent to Irish Water for consideration and it would respond directly to him.

Cllr Coyle said he had been asked to submit this motion by the promoters of the scheme which had been completed many years ago.

"Two of the four promoters are now deceased and the other two are getting on in years. The scheme has no problems. There is no reason why Irish Water would not take this scheme over as everything is in order, although sometimes they can be very slow coming back to elected members on issues."

His motion was seconded by Cllr Liam Blaney.

Cllr McGarvey expressed concerns about charges some people levied for connections. He said he knew of a case in Ramelton inside the town boundary where Irish Water was looking for €40,000 to connect to a sewer scheme that was only 85 metres from the property or €2,200 just to cross the road.

Cllr Coyle said while he understood where Cllr McGarvey was coming from the promoters of the Labbadish/Drumoghill Group Water Scheme wanted Irish Water to take their scheme over

Cllr McGarvey said as partners with Irish Water they were entitled to see some regard for how people were being treated.