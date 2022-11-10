Search

10 Nov 2022

HSE introduce a more focused range of support services for Creeslough

'The nature of the response will change over time in line with the needs of the community and in line with international best practices,' said the HSE

HSE introduce a more focused range of support services for Creeslough

St Michael's Church in Creeslough

Reporter:

Contributor

10 Nov 2022 5:56 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The Health Service Executive has confirmed they have introduced a more focused range of psychological support services on offer in the wake of the Creeslough tragedy.

An explosion at the local service station on Friday, October 7, claimed the lives of 10 people and the following day, a Psychological First Aid Support Service was established, offering support sessions on the phone and in the community in both Creeslough and in Letterkenny. 

“This is a World Health Organisation recommended response in the immediate aftermath of such an event," reads a HSE statement. "Whilst this service is still available via the Support line (0871405138) and in person in Creeslough as required, the response has now has now been upgraded to focus on the provision of more targeted therapeutic services, by facilitating referrals to clinical services for counselling, trauma therapy (where indicated) and mental health services.

“As is appropriate the psychosocial response to tragedy is multifaceted, with the Psychological First Aid Support Service being only one part of the comprehensive response. The nature of the response will change over time in line with the needs of the community and in line with international best practices.”

The HSE Counselling in Primary Care counselling services remain available in Creeslough, Dunfanaghy, Falcarragh and Letterkenny.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media