New public toilets for busy Letterkenny shopping area

Letterkenny Retail Park
New public toilets are on the way for one of the busiest shopping areas in Letterkenny
The news broke at the last meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District when Cllr Doyle Coyle queried what progress had been made on installing public toilets at Letterkenny Retail Park.
He was told Donegal County Council proposed to submit a Part 8 planning application for the project within the next two weeks and it would follow the completion of the Changing Places facility within the first quarter of 2023.
