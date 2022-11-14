Search

14 Nov 2022

Raphoe student Mia to take part in Youth Leadership Development final


She will represent Strabane-Lifford Rotary Club

Deele College principal Joe Boyle with student Mia McGettigan who was the winner of the Rotary Club of Strabane-Lifford’s Club Youth Leadership Development competition

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Nov 2022 3:23 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Deele College student, Mia McGettigan will represent the Strabane-Lifford Rotary Club in the district final of the Youth Leadership Development competition following her recent success at the regional level.

The Strabane-LiffordRotary Club has once again organised the local event which provides interview experience for 16 to 17-year-old students.

The competition judges students on their knowledge of topical issues, the European Union, leadership abilities and debating skills.

Interviews took place at four schools, Holy Cross College Strabane, Royal and Prior Comprehensive School, Raphoe, St Columba’s College, Stranorlar and Deele College, Raphoe.

The successful student at each college level of the competition competed again at the recent Rotary Club final and the Mia emerged the winner.

She will now progress to the Rotary district final being held in Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen on Thursday next, November 24. She will be representing both her college and the Rotary Club of Strabane-Lifford and, if successful, she would be one of the 24 students to win the prestigious prize of a trip to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

There she will meet up with similar students from other EU countries who will be formed into groups, given topics to discuss and debate in the parliament chamber on what is known as Euroscolar Day.

Students who took part in the Rotary Club of Strabane-Lifford’s Youth Leadership Development competition final which was held recently in the Fir Trees Hotel, Strabane (l-r) Maura Shannon, chair of the adjudicating panel, students Mia McGettigan, Deele Colege, Raphoe; Cliodhna McNulty, Holy Cross College, Strabane; Andrew Bright of Royal & Prior Comprehensive School Raphoe; Leanne Lynch of St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar and rotarians Harry Friar and Ken Rutherford, members of the adjudicating panel

Commenting on her success, Deele College principal, Joe Boyle praised the achievements of the Transition Year student.

“Mia is an excellent ambassador for our school and it is such a brilliant achievement for her to win the local competition. We have not had a winner in this prestigious competition for some time and it is a testament to Mia’s hard work and dedication that she impressed the judges in the way she did.

"I know that she will go to the regional finals and represent our school with distinction and we are all hoping that she can impress the judges once again. I would also like to thank the local Rotary Club for giving our students the opportunity to compete in this type of competition.”

Rotary leaders will accompany the students during their trip to Strasburg.

A spokesman for the Rotary Club of Strabane-Lifford said they also wished Mia the best of luck on November 24 and feel she will be a great junior ambassador for both the club and Deele College.

