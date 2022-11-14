Sponsor a Cuppa at Donegal Wellness Cafes

With the fuel and cost of living crisis many people are feeling the pinch. When people cut back on spending they tend to cut out things, which are good for them.

The Sponsor a Cuppa fundraiser aims to provide those people who attend the wellness cafes with a cuppa or two paid for via the fundraiser.

Donegal Wellness Cafes, are currently based at 15 locations throughout the county.

These cafes provide a relaxed and informal space for people to drop in for a cuppa and a chat. They are a peer-led initiative, which is co-facilitated by the HSE Mental Health Services and supported by the community and voluntary sector.

While the cafes are aimed at people who have mental health problems, they are open to anyone who wishes to attend.

If you wish to donate, the attached poster has details on the location and times of the Wellness Cafes throughout the county, or if you would like to attend.

The wellness cafes locations are Market House Cafe, Clonmany; The Workhouse, Dunfanaghey; The Cosy Cottage, Moville; Coffee Loft, Ballybofey; The Hatter, Stranorlar; The Diamond Cafe, Carndonagh; The Batch, Falcarragh; The Old Courthouse, Lifford; An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny; Coffee Cup, SuperValu, Buncrana; The Old Chapel Cafe, Ionad Teampall Chróine, Dungloe; The Gallery, Downings; The Quayside, Ramelton The Market House, Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town and Ionad Naomh Pádraig, Goath Dobhair.