Lifford's Kris to star on Late Late Toy Show

Eleven-year-old Kris Friel is about to embark on the next stage of his musical career when he appears on the prestigious Late Late Toy Show on Friday week, November 25.

Kris, a pupil of Holy Cross College, Strabane and former pupil of St Columba’s Clady, has been entertaining from a very young age and this multi-talented young man seems destined to hit all the right notes.

His mum Veronica, is bursting with pride and delighted that they can now reveal Kris's big television night out.

"We have been keeping this most amazing news a secret for over a month now. Kris has been chosen out of thousands of entries to perform at the Late Late Toy Show."

Veronica traces the steps it took to secure a spot on the show.

"I sent an application off in August not thinking anymore about it. We received a call on September 27 asking Kris to come up to the RTE studios the following Monday, October 3. He performed two pieces for his audition and even though I wasn’t allowed to watch, he was very pleased with his performance.

"The RTE staff were amazing and made him feel like a huge star. I’ve never seen him being so confident in himself it was as if he knew he was meant to be there."

It was back to school the next day as normal for Kris doing his music and sports which he loves.

"It was a very anxious two weeks waiting to see if there was going to be a call. Then on October 20 I received the call there was so much excitement I couldn’t wait to tell him. I told Kris after school and he was on Cloud 9 because he had also been picked for his school football team that day."

Kris is no stranger to television. He made his first appearance on the Today Show with Maura and Daithí in May 2020 aged 8. He also appeared on Donncha's Two Talented with his mum in March 2021.

He can also be found on social media platforms such as Facebook, TikTok and YouTube and is represented by Rising talent Agency Belfast. He also attends the Much Ado StageSchool and will be performing in two musicals in the new year.

Kris will have several rehearsals before the Late Late Toy Show and will be travelling and staying in Dublin.

Veronica has invited local businesses that would like to sponsor Kris in any way to come on board and help with expenses, travel and accommodation.

"This would be very much appreciated," she says.

Anyone looking to enquire about Kris for appearances and guest spots can contact Veronica at (087) 6523989 or e-mail veronicamulhern@hotmail.com