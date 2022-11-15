Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant expanded to remote rural areas of Donegal

Vacant or derelict properties, so often an eyesore or an impediment in any town or village is being tackled head-on with the news today that an expanded Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant has been launched.

The expanded grant now includes eligible vacant properties in more remote rural areas of Donegal in addition to those in towns and villages, which have been eligible since July.

It is anticipated the scheme’s expansion will help bring vacant and derelict properties back into residential use and ensure the existing housing stock is used to the fullest extent possible. It will also help limit emissions from residential construction and add vibrancy to Donegal’s rural areas.

The new scheme shows the Croí Cónaithe Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant €30,000 is available to homebuyers to refurbish a home in which they will live in.

The updated application form, eligibility criteria and associated FAQs are available here: https://www.gov.ie/en/service/f8f1b-vacant-property-refurbishment-grant/

Where a property is derelict, a maximum top-up grant amount of up to €20,000 will be available, bringing the total grant available for a derelict property up to a maximum of €50,000. The grants can also be combined with the SEAI Better Energy Home Scheme which covers works of up to €26,750.

The grant, provided through the Croí Cónaithe (Towns) Fund, is a key action under Housing for All, the Government’s housing plan, and supports the aims of the Our Rural Future policy. Over 420 applications have been made since the grant was initially launched on July 14.

Fantastic Opportunity

Announcing the scheme’s expansion, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD said the expanded Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant provides a fantastic opportunity for even more people - from every part of Donegal - to refurbish vacant properties with the aim of converting them into their homes, enabling them to live in towns, villages and rural areas.

“This scheme provides real practical help. It helps address vacancy through sustainable reuse of buildings, it helps revitalise our communities and, most importantly, it helps more people to own their own home.”

Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government and Planning Peter Burke TD added the scheme has proven to be extremely popular since it was first established in July with over 420 applications received by Local Authorities across the country.

"My department is ensuring our Local Authority teams are equipped and we now have 29 full-time vacant homes officers across the country who are focused on bringing vacant stock back into productive use.”

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan TD added that the most efficient home is the one that is already built.

"The scheme’s expansion will not only ensure that existing housing stock is used to the fullest extent possible, but it will also help limit emissions from residential construction and add vibrancy to Donegal’s rural areas. Used in conjunction with the SEAI Better Energy Home Scheme this grant will help homebuyers in Donegal to create a comfortable, sustainable home.”