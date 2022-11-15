Malachy Sweeney’s debut novel captures the innocence of childhood adventures

A Donegal writer has just released his debut novel, following two previous books which helped document much about life in Donegal.

Malachy Sweeney’s book Those Precious Years captures life in 1960s Donegal through the eyes of its main character, Barry Byrne.

While Malachy stresses that it is by no means autobiographical, his own upbringing gave him a wealth of experience from which he could draw.

“I suppose it could best be described as historic fiction,” he said.

“The story is set in 1960s County Donegal and captures the adventures of a boy with an inquiring mind who has nature’s playground on his doorstep, in the countryside by the sea.

“These childhood adventures of Barry Byrne capture a mood of innocence and paint a vivid picture of a way of life that has faded into the past.

“There are the shortcuts home from school, the adventures at the river and sea, sleighing bellyflapper downhill, seeking the forbidden fruit in that orchard and other escapades with his friends and neighbours.”

Barry’s interaction with other people tells us a lot about his view of the world around him as his life experience develops and grows.

We join him in the opening chapter as he takes the road to school for the first time; an unwilling scholar who is leaving the haven of home and entering the wider world. Barry is being hurried along by his big sister who plays a big part in his young life.

Malachy said: “His sister Susan is often there to join the fun or to chide her young brother with a comment or a telling look.

“In this new world of challenges, fun and learning, outside his family circle, Barry soon makes new friends, and together they bring us into that youthful world of magic and discovery.”

It’s an old adage that you can’t judge a book by its cover. But in this case, the book most definitely lives up to the promises of the wraparound cover picture of Those Precious Years.

Indeed, it evokes a strong sense of innocence and of place that is almost tangible. The cover shows a mature, natural forest with a leaf-covered path running through the carpet of wild garlic.

The scene will be particularly familiar to those who visit the beautiful Eastát Mhic Manusa, (Rossylongan Forest) on the outskirts of Donegal Town.