15 Nov 2022

Gaoth Dobhair’s Aoibhín Ní Deá awarded the Gradaim Young Entrepreneur of the Year

The founder of Cácaí Aoibhín is now cakes for shops and cafes all over the Donegal Gaeltacht

Gaoth Dobhair’s Aoibhín Ní Deá awarded the Gradaim Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Aoibhín Ó Deá, Co Dhún na nGall: Buaiteoir Fiontraí Óg na Bliana Rannóg 18-21 . Pic: Seán Ó Mainnín

Alan Foley

15 Nov 2022 6:32 PM

Gaoth Dobhair’s Aoibhín Ní Deá has been awarded the Gradaim Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

Aoibhín has her own business, Cácaí Aoibhín, which she founded when she was only 14 years old. She is now making cakes for shops and cafes all over the Donegal Gaeltacht as well as special orders, such as birthday cakes and wedding cakes. 

She recently opened a new kitchen of her own. Aoibhín believes that entrepreneurship plays an important role in preserving the language in the Gaeltacht and she wants to help the language planning committee in the area to encourage other young local people to become entrepreneurs.

The awards were presented to two young people at a ceremony held in the City Hall, Dublin, today, Tuesday. Television presenter Síle Seoighe was the special guest.

This year’s Fiontraí Óg na Bliana in the 12-18 age category was awarded to Róisín Dalby, Co Kerry, and Aoibhín received the award in the 18-21 age category.

Fiontraí Óg na Bliana is a special category in the GRADAIM Gnó na hÉireann national business awards scheme.  Candidates for the award must demonstrate that they have a flair for entrepreneurship, an imaginative approach to entrepreneurship; the ability to promote a positive image of the Irish language and dedication to providing service through Irish.

"Róisín Dalby and Aoibhín Ní Deá made a huge impression on the adjudicators from Glór na nGael" said Frainc Mac Cionnaith, Business and Enterprise Manager, Glór na nGael. "They are both role models for other young people who have an entrepreneurial spirit and a drive for the language."

