Snow and black ice leading to dangerous conditions on roads around the county

Motorists in Donegal are advised to take extra care on their journeys this morning.

DonegalLive.ie has received reports of snow on Meenaroy, leading to very slippery conditions.

Gardaí in Donegal say they have received reports of black ice on many roads with ice and snow in the Dunlewey and Bunbeg areas.

As conditions remain very cold, people are advised to avoid unnecessary journeys, drive with caution and assume that no road is ice free.