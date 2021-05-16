Cllr raises issue of signs on same road giving different speed limits

A councillor has asked why two roads signs, on either side of the same road, allow different speed limits.

Sinn Féin Councillor John Shéamuis Ó Fearraigh asked roads engineer Brendan Mc Fadden why the road signs differed at an online meeting of the Glenties Municipal District recently.

"One of the signs says 60 or 80 as you drive in one way. Perhaps this can be fixed," Cllr Ó Fearraigh said.

Mr Ó Fearraigh was told the matter would be looked at.