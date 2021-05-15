WATCH: The owner of popular Gaoth Dobhair pub is looking forward to reopening

The owner of a Gaoth Dobhair business is looking forward to when things get back to normal following the easing of restrictions associated with Covid-19.

The well-known owner of Séan Óg's pub and restaurant in Gaoth Dobhair, John Barr, said they are currently in the process of getting ready to open up, once again.

"At Seán Óg's here at the moment we are trying to gear up for the future and the future is bring. The young lad, Shane, he's got a lot of gigs coming into Séan Óg's and I would advice anyone to check out his website, his promotions for a fair few gigs and he is organising a couple of festivals," Mr Barr said.

Mr Barr foresees a busy season ahead for every business as the community opens up and restrictions begin to ease after what has been a difficult year, for many.