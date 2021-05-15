Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

WATCH: The owner of popular Gaoth Dobhair pub is looking forward to reopening

'The future looks bright' - John Barr

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

The owner of a Gaoth Dobhair business is looking forward to when things get back to normal following the easing of restrictions associated with Covid-19. 

The well-known owner of Séan Óg's pub and restaurant in Gaoth Dobhair, John Barr, said they are currently in the process of getting ready to open up, once again.  

"At Seán Óg's here at the moment we are trying to gear up for the future and the future is bring. The young lad, Shane, he's got a lot of gigs coming into Séan Óg's and I would advice anyone to check out his website, his promotions for a fair few gigs and he is organising a couple of festivals," Mr Barr said. 

Mr Barr foresees a busy season ahead for every business as the community opens up and restrictions begin to ease after what has been a difficult year, for many.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie