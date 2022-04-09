Search

09 Apr 2022

Watch: Ollie Horgan in no mood for 'moral victory' after derby defeat

Finn Harps lost out to Derry City in Saturday evening's north-west derby at Finn Park

Watch: Ollie Horgan in no mood for 'moral victory' after derby defeat

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan.

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

09 Apr 2022 9:32 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Ollie Horgan says he isn’t in the mood for a ‘moral victory’ after his Finn Harps were beaten by Derry City in the north-west derby at Finn Park.

Goals by Cameron McJannett and Will Patching sent Derry on their way to victory in Ballybofey that restores their six-point lead at the top of the Premier Division.

A late Filip Mihaljević penalty proved scant consolation for Harps, who are ninth with one win from the season’s opening quarter.

“There’s no point in having moral victories,” Horgan told Donegal Live.

“We’ve had them for too many years.

“It’s disappointing that we got undone by two set pieces. We’re very disappointed with the concession of the free kick. There is a bit of deja vu with Derry last year, Dundalk last year, in the same corner of the pitch.

“Derry are a proper side. In the first half, they had a lot of very good patterns of play and caused us bother. We eventually got to grips with it and they came up with a set piece.

“That’s why they’re top of the table: They don’t care about scoring a wonder goal from open play. They got two set pieces, three points and up the road they go.”

Horgan admitted that it took his side ‘a long while’ to get to grips with the Candystripes.

“When we did, there was nothing in it in the second half,” the Harps manager said.

“Maybe their set pieces were better than our’s and a moment of class from Patching ended the game.

“All we can do is move on.”

Derry City brush Finn Harps aside in north-west derby

Ruaidhrí Higgins' side completed an excellent first quarter of the campaign with a win in Ballybofey, while Harps have work to do

The defeat means Harps have ended a sequence of three home games with just one point from a possible nine.

Horgan said; “We have a habit of wakening up when we go a goal behind. Maybe the fact that we conceded relatively early, we had time to claw it back.

“It is disappointing that we got undone from a corner against Shamrock Rovers too. We have different personnel there now that we had and maybe that was their forte, getting their head to it.”

Horgan’s team travel to Bohemians on Good Friday and the Harps boss praised the home support who roared his side to the finish.

Horgan added: “We need them to continue to be brilliant in the battle. We need them to back the players and they did to be fair.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media