Watch: Members of St Naul's Pipe Band Ardaghey play on top of Carnaween

St Naul's Pipe Band members on Carnaween
This was without doubt one of the most poignant moments of all the Climb With Charlie events taking place in Donegal and nationwide.
Members of St Naul's Pipe Band - known to many as the Ardaghey Band - took their bagpipes and drum to the top of Carnaween in a very special tribute to recently deceased members.
Vincent O'Donnell was one of those being remembered, and was a key member not only of St Naul's Band but also Killian Band, and in his youth, numerous bands in and around Dungloe and his native Annagary. It was a very fitting tribute therefore to hear pipe music ring out across the Bluestacks in Vincent's memory.
Vincent lost his life to MND, and the band is very supportive of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.
