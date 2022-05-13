An end of an era stamped as Creeslough Post Office closes on Main street 

Today marks the end of an era as the Creeslough Post Office closes their doors on Main Street where it has been located for over a century.
Crowds of people joined the Creeslough Community Association today at the Post Office to show their deep and heartfelt appreciation to Grace Cannon who has been post mistress for over twenty years and her sister Annemarie Ryan who also worked in the post office for many years.
Today was all the more poignant as it marked the twenty-first anniversary of the passing of Mrs Agnes Lafferty who was a well known and respected member of the Creeslough community and was post mistress for almost half a century.
More to follow........click on image to see more photos
Conal McGinley, UU School of Medicine Scholar receiving his award from Padraig Monaghan, Managing Director Optum Ireland and UK and Professor Terri Scott, Pro Vice Chancellor Ulster University.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.