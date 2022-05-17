Gallery: 1917 Laurentic tragedy marked at Fort Dunree

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Jack Murray with the Canadian Ambassador Nancy Smyth at the Laurentic Commemoration held in Dunree Fort. Included on left: Commander Dale Terutski, Canadian Navy, and from right, Peter McLaughlin and Don McNeill. PHOTOS: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
Cllr Jack Murray with the Canadian Ambassador Nancy Smyth at the Laurentic Commemoration held in Dunree Fort.
Mia Fitzgerald pictured with her family on her First Communion Day. PHOTOS: Deirdre Heaney, nwpresspics
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.