Search

13/09/2021

New RTÉ drama Kin falls flat

New RTÉ drama Kin falls flat

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Tense new drama, Kin, premiered on RTÉ last night leaving viewers divided.

The hour long drama (1 of 8) follows the Kinsella's, a tight knit family embroiled in Dublin's gangland scene who are at war with a powerful drug cartel.

The episode started with the usual clichés seen in crime dramas, the son who returns from prison who wants to get a 'real job' to get away from his criminal past, the hot headed cousin who doesn't play by the rules, the teenage boy who doesn't want to go to college but rather follow in the footsteps of his aggressive father while the head of the family, played by Aiden Gillen, who really didn't make much of an impression, tries to keep it all together.

Coupled with questionable acting and clumsy dialogue, Kin left viewers disappointed.

But it wasn't all bad. Charlie Cox, who plays Michael, the aforementioned son out of prison, gave a dark and thoughtful performance. Struggling with the pressures from his family to get back to work and trying to get access to his daughter, Cox was the shining light in an otherwise dull and lacklustre episode. 

The last 5 minutes is what will bring any undecided viewers back next Sunday night. The explosive, yet slightly predictable, ending will propel the next episode to a place where we will hopefully get to see some better performances that will keep us wanting more. 

Kin returns to RTÉ at 9:30pm next Sunday night.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media