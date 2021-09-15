Search

15/09/2021

'Mobile phone use while driving getting worse' finds AA survey

'Mobile phone use while driving getting worse' finds AA survey

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

A new survey from insurance agency AA, found that nearly half of motorists (48.2%) said the problem of phone use while driving has gotten worse in the last 2 years.

Nearly four in every five motorists (79%) said they see other drivers using their phones for handheld calls or texts "often" or "occasionally" while only 5% said they have not seen another driver on the phone in the last year.

However, only two in five said they have used their phones themselves while driving to make a handheld call, send or read a message or check a notification while most of these said they do this "rarely". Only 1.6% of respondents admit to doing this "often", while 59.7% said they "never" do so.

The survey, which included 2,617 motorists, found over one in four drivers said they have opened or changed a music app on their phone while driving in the past year. 70% said they "never" do this.

It is illegal in Ireland to hold a phone while driving, including having it cradled between your neck and shoulder. and holding a phone can result in a fixed charge penalty notice of €60 and three-penalty-points on your driving licence. It is also against the law to open, send or read a message on a phone while driving, even if it is on a dashboard mount.

AA Ireland notes that distracted driving can also lead to charges of driving without due care and attention, careless driving and dangerous driving. In 2020, Gardaí issued 24,474 fixed charged penalty notices for mobile phone use.

The majority of those surveyed (61.5%) said they want to see stronger penalties for phone use while driving.

“This survey shows that most motorists feel that phone use is unacceptable. Most say they never use their own phone for handheld activities while driving, but they feel others do so regularly and think penalties should be more strict," AA Ireland Head of Communications Paddy Comyn said.

"While looking at a notification might feel quick, when driving at 120km/h on the motorway, a vehicle travels around the length of a soccer pitch every 3.5 seconds. In the five seconds it takes to manually dial a number, you could drive the length of a soccer pitch and a half without looking."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media