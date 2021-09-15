Search

15/09/2021

New Irish music initiative praised by President Higgins

New Irish music initiative praised by President Higgins

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

A new initiative to promote Irish artists and bands has been announced this week with the Irish President hailing it as a hugely important and genuinely historic new initiative in Irish radio.

Irish Music Month, launched in partnership with Hot Press, will see significantly increased radio play of original homegrown music across 25 independent radio stations. €100 will be going directly to musicians and performers through benefits such as extensive support from Hot Press to drive additional exposure, sales and revenue for artists, a €125k radio campaign to buy Irish music and merchandising along with a major nationwide talent search to launch a New Local Hero Award onto the national and international stage.

To celebrate the launch, the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, has voiced his support for this new major initiative. 

""yet another profound statement of the central role of culture in our lives; of the commitment of so many dedicated people within the artistic community to ensuring access to that culture; and of the support that is there for them from the media, which is so important to nurturing and encouraging our artistic talent.

"I have no hesitation in saying that we owe a great debt of gratitude to every single one of the 25 independent radio stations, spread as they are around the country – and providing as they do a special connection to the citizens of this country and to music fans across all genres – for supporting this important event; and to Hot Press, who have made such a valuable, lasting contribution to Irish music across so many years."

Click here to listen to the President's full message.

Irish Music Month, which will run throughout the month of October, will be the biggest ever programming event undertaken by local and regional stations, since the foundation of independent radio in Ireland, in 1989. The event is supported by the BAI, under its Sound & Vision scheme.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media