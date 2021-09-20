European Week of Sport to kick off around the country

Did you know that this week is European Week of Sport, an event which promotes sporting activity through a range of free sporting events.

European Week of Sport 2021 takes place across the country from September 23rd - 30th.

While the organisers say there will be some changes again this year given the ongoing worldwide pandemic, they stress that sport and physical activity is more important now than ever before and so Sport Ireland is determined to celebrate it.

There is a wide array of events planned from activator classes to online pilates and Tai Chai.

Events are planned for all from children through to older persons, with specific events aimed at women and men.

As part of the event, Sport Ireland has published a list of events on its website - https://www.sportireland.ie/participation/european-week-of-sport/events with details of various events.

A quick look at the website shows an intriguing mix of events including yoga and dip, family treasure hunts, archery and events for additional needs. Football fitness for women and social football for men are other events being staged across the country.

One feature of the European Week of Sport is a number of inclusive events, to include people with disabilities.

According to Sport Ireland: "Being Active doesn’t mean having to be part of a sports club, a gym, running marathons or cycling across Europe.

"Being Active can be running around playing with your children, grabbing a walk with work colleagues on your lunch break, going outside and exploring the great outdoors - whatever gets you moving to lead a healthier and more active lifestyle".