Gardai crack down on illegal parking to support disabled citizens
An Garda Síochána are cracking down on illegal parking across the country today to support the Make Way Day initiative.
An initiative from the Disability Federation of Ireland, it aims to highlight the challenges people with disabilities face when pathways and car spaces are blocked.
Gardai are urging all drivers to be conscious of other road users by asking them not to park on footpaths or use designated disabled parking without a permit.
Twenty two hundred penalty notices have reportedly been issued so far this year for these offences.
The drive is part of a multi-agency initiative called Operation Enable which promotes consciousness of the needs of others, particularly people with mobility issues and disability.
