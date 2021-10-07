Get your wellies on! 'Significant' rain and flooding expected tonight
Significant accumulations of rain are expected tonight along with localised flooding.
That's according to Met Eireann, which has released a status yellow warning for the regions of Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Sligo and Mayo.
Persistent bursts of heavy rain will come tonight and last until late on Friday, with increased rainfall in upland areas.
The bad weather is expected to last from tonight October 7th until approximately 3am on Saturday October 9th.
