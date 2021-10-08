WATCH: Here's the line-up of guests for tonight's Graham Norton Show on BBC One

The guests have been revealed for tonight's Graham Norton Show on BBC One.
Joining Graham in the studio will be Jodie Comer, Andie MacDowell, Billy Porter, Daisy Haggard; and pop group Texas who perform their new single Unbelievable.
Killing Eve star Jodie Comer chats to Graham about her role in the new Ridley Scott epic The Last Duel; Four Weddings star Andie MacDowell talks about Netflix dramedy Maid; award-winning singer and star of Pose, Billy Porter, also joins the couch.
Pop group Texas will perform their new single, Unbelievable, on the night.
Catch The Graham Norton Show on BBC One, Friday, October 8 at 10.35pm.
