ALERT: Irish consumers warned as seafood products recalled from supermarkets

Irish consumers are being warned about product recalls of two seafood products from supermarkets.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued the recalls for batches of a product containing sardines and batches of seafood instant noodles.

The products have been named as King Oscar Sardines in Tomato Sauce 106g with batch code 0000288938 and best before date of 17/4/2024, and Nong Shim Seafood Ramyun 125g with the best before dates of 27/01/2022 and 03/03/2022.

They are being recalled by the FSAI due to the presence of the unauthorised pesticide ethylene oxide.

Its use in food is banned in the EU but is approved for use by other countries. Although the consumption of foods containing the pesticide doesn't pose an acute risk to health, long periods of consumption can increase health risks.

It's recommended that exposure to ethylene oxide needs to be minimised and contaminated products must be removed from the market.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.