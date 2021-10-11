Irish young people can apply for free European rail travel in new initiative
Irish young people aged between 18 and 20 years can apply for free rail travel across Europe in a new initiative.
The European Commission will provide the passes to almost 70,000 young Europeans as part of the European Year of Youth.
The applications open tomorrow October 12th at noon & close on October 26th at noon for a travel period in 2022.
If you are selected, you will be able to travel by rail for free over a period of minimum 1 day and up to 30 days between March 1st 2022 and February 28th 2023.
Up to four friends can come along - provided they meet eligibility conditions - by using your application code to submit their own application.
Selectees will become DiscoverEU ambassadors and will be asked to share travel experiences through social media.
