12/10/2021

What budget 2022 means for remote workers

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

As a lot of us have had to acclimatize to remote working and were eager to see if this would be reflected in todays budget.

Delivering Budget 2022, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said;

"As many have experienced over the past year and a half, remote working can become part of a better work/life balance.

"Government policy is to facilitate and support remote work and, in this regard, I am announcing an income tax deduction amounting to 30 per cent of the cost of vouched expenses for heat, electricity and broadband in respect of those incurred while working from home, which will be formalised in legislation through the Finance Bill.

"This will support living standards as the economy starts to recover. However, it will also be kept under review from the perspective of its interaction with the National Climate Policy Position."

It was also announced that the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) will be extended until April 30th and he payment levels will be tapered down in the meantime.

The Employment Investment Incentive Scheme (EISS) will also be extended for three years and will be amended to make it more attractive to investors. The scheme will be opened up to a wider range of investment funds.

